Social Media Has a Lot to Say About This Floral Princess Diana Tribute

A tribute to the late Princess Diana has caused a social media frenzy.

On Tuesday morning, Chesterfield Borough Council's Facebook account posted three photos of a floral tribute to Diana. "This year's #Chesterfield well dressing marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales," the post reads. "The well dressing is on display at the Town Pump outside the Market Hall."

After being posted just hours ago, the photos have already been shared almost 1000 times and they've received over 800 comments on Facebook alone.