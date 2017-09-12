Nina Garcia Named ELLE's New Editor-in-Chief: "This Is a Very Special Homecoming"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
It's official! Nina Garcia is back at the ELLE offices and this time it's as the editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine, announced Hearst Tuesday morning.
Garcia, who until now was the creative director of Marie Claire, took to Twitter and said, "Today is a very special day for me. So excited and honored to be back to @ellemagazine as its new Editor-in-Chief."
The Project Runway judge will succeed Robbie Myers who is stepping down and has been editor-in-chief since 2000. This announcement was made by Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz and Hearst Magazines President David Carey.
Garcia's first day in her new role will be on September 18 and she'll report to Hearst Magazines Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles.
"Nina embodies all the qualities of a modern editor-in-chief," Carey said in an interview on Tuesday. "She's an important authority in fashion, respected by her peers for her personal style, her ability to spot talent and her deep relationships across the industry. She's also known to millions around the world for her role on Project Runway and the dynamic, behind-the-scenes life she shares with 4.5 million engaged followers on social media. Her love of fashion is deeply felt and it will resonate on every page."
Before Garcia became the creative director of Marie Claire in 2012, she was Marie Claire's fashion director from 2008 to 2012. But it all comes full circle since she was fashion director at ELLE from 2000 to 2008.
"Nina is the ultimate ELLE woman—her life is incredibly full, she's curious about everything and she's passionate about fashion, beauty, technology, art, travel, the environment, women's issues and the ways that they all intersect," Coles said. "She understands the multiplatform world and embraced it early on, becoming one of fashion's first social media influencers with the largest following of any editor-in-chief. Nina is a force of personality, and she'll bring her energy, her unique sensibility, and style to ELLE, a brand she knows so well."
Garcia, who was Barranquilla, Colombia, got her start in the fashion world in the early 1990s, while working in the public relations department in Perry Ellis and its then-head designer, Marc Jacobs.
"ELLE is close to my heart, and this is a very special homecoming," Garcia said. "This is ELLE's moment to be out in front, inspiring and informing readers in every area. Fashion and beauty are at ELLE's core, as are culture, politics and health, and new media. I'm excited to work with this incredibly talented team to set the pace for women who are moving as fast as the times we live in."