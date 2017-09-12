Alexander Wang's New York Fashion Week Show Slammed By Critics

Critics were just not into Alexander Wang's New York Fashion Week show.

This past Saturday night, fashion's elite gathered in Bushwick, Brooklyn to watch the designer premiere his Spring 2018 collection. But to say that some critics were disappointed with #WangFest would be an understatement.

The show, which reportedly started an hour late, took place on a street in Brooklyn where guests watched the show behind barricades. Women's Wear Daily wrote of the show, "As a professionally obligated attendee, being penned in by security on a sidewalk all night to see a five-minute fashion show, and then being commanded to party, felt like a big middle finger up."