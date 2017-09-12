Jason George Is Leaving Grey's Anatomy & Joining the Still-Untitled Spinoff

It looks like Dr. Ben Warren is going to be joining the Seattle Fire Department after all.

After hinting at the character's future in Grey's Anatomy's season 13 finale, when he joined in on the quest to rescue Stephanie from the explosion that rocked Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Jason George is officially leaving the mothership and joining the still-untitled Grey's spinoff, E! News has confirmed.

The series, set to debut at midseason, will focus on a heroic group of Seattle firefighters from the captain down the ranks in both their professional and personal lives. George joins Rosewood alum Jaina Lee Ortiz, who may or may not be the show's leading lady. (At the time, ABC and Shondaland would not confirm, though EP Paris Barclay did tweet "She's our star!")

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news. George shared the news with fans on Twitter, writing, "On, and, um...this is happening... The #greysanatomy universe is expanding."