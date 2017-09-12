Billie Lourd Casually Mentions She Auditioned to Play Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Billie Lourd is grateful to have shared screen time with her late mother Carrie Fisher.

The 25-year-old actress made her feature film debut in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, playing Lt. Kaydel Ko Connix alongside Fisher's General Leia Organa. When Lourd stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, she spoke about working with her mom in that movie and its upcoming sequel, Star Wars: The Last Jedi (in theaters Dec. 15). "It was incredible. I'm a big believer in things happening for a reason, and I think I ended up in that movie for a reason," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "It was really incredible for us to get to have that experience together."

Lourd lost her mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds within days of each other in late 2016. As she makes her own mark on the world, the actress said, "I've got a lot of goddesses!"

Understandably, Lourd is still grieving their deaths. "It's completely surreal. There's no way to really explain it. It's so hard to talk about. I don't know. If I say that I'm doing good, then I'm too happy. If I say that I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess. So, it's really hard to know what to say about it," she told the talk show host, "because it's just so surreal and impossible to deal with."