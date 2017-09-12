Was There a Right Way to Handle the Bachelor in Paradise Scandal?

"The cloud has cleared," Corinne Olympios said. "It's now sunny."

Three months after news of the production shutdown on the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise broke, Corinne and DeMario Jackson spoke to each other for the first time since their sexual encounter on the first day of filming caused two producers to file misconduct complaints, leading Warner Bros. to launch an official two-week long investigation. And their first sitdown, of course, was filmed by ABC as part of the season four reunion special "to put a bow" on the situation, according to Chris Harrison.

While the show was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing by Warner Bros., no one expected Bachelor in Paradise to resume filming. But BIP did indeed come back, with viewers wondering if the Corinne-DeMario situation would at all be addressed following the two-week break in filming.

Now, some are wondering if the scandal was overly addressed, used to promote the season and then to help fill out paper-thin episodes after finding the loss of production days made making four hours of television a week less fun than the endless number of crabs wreaking havoc on the beach in Mexico.