J.J. Abrams to Write and Direct Star Wars: Episode IX

J.J. Abrams has more stories to tell.

Lucasfilm announced Tuesday that he "is returning to complete the sequel trilogy as writer and director of Star Wars: Episode IX." Abrams will co-write the film with Chris Terrio, and he will produce the project with Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Bad Robot and Lucasfilm. In a statement, Kennedy told E! News, "With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy."

Abrams replaces Colin Trevorrow, who parted ways with the studio last week. "Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX,'" Walt Disney Pictures told E! News in a statement. "Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon."

(Trevorrow has yet to comment on his departure.)