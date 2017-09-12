Let's Obsess Over the New Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder Trailer

"You cannot have it all, Olivia." Somebody hold the red wine, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) is about to flip over the table in the new TGIT trailer featuring your first look at Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder and Grey's Anatomy. She can't have it all? Didn't Liz Lemon teach Papa Pope anything?!
"Watch me," Olivia says to her father.
In the trailer above, see lots of power struts, Scott Foley's abs, Kim Raver's return to Grey's Anatomy and Viola Davis' Annalise Keating getting busy in the only way "getting busy" means. All that set to Taylor Swift's new song "Look What You Made Me Do."
Did you catch that sneak peek at Jimmy Smits' How to Get Away With Murder debut? What do you make of Teddy (Raver) and Owen's (Kevin McKidd) reunion? Are they a little too excited? Eagle-eyed viewers will also see Abigail Spencer in the Grey's hospital. Spencer, who also stars on NBC's Timeless, is playing Megan, Owen's long-lost sister originally played by Agent Carter and Jane the Virgin veteran Bridget Regan. Regan was unavailable to film due to her commitments to TNT's The Last Ship.
And there's lots of smiling Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). Who doesn't love a happy Mer? But will it be another love triangle for Mer? Megan was romantically entangled with Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson), the same Nathan that was getting involved with Meredith at the end of season 13. She encouraged him to go to Megan, but is anything ever that easy on Grey's Anatomy?
Lest we forget to draw attention to Olivia's chilling and powerful line: "This is my world. Mine."