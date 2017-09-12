Real Housewives of Miami Star Lisa Hochstein Not Sorry for Evacuating Hurricane Irma on a Private Jet

"I'm praying for everyone who already has been devastated by this hurricane and pray that Somehow by a miracle Florida is not hit so hard. We did not want to risk it with our little angel Logan. And YES we let some friends stay at our home because it's a little safer then theirs!" the Bravolebrity wrote. "They will be fine!!! Material things can be replaced lives cannot #staysafe."

In response to a wave of negative comments, Lisa amended her caption Monday. "To all of these ignorant people leaving nasty comments... although it's none of your damn business we were not the only ones in this plane. Every seat was occupied and my son had to sit in my lap. EVERYONE IS POSTING ON SM about how they escaped! This happens to be mine and I don't need to apologize or hide to ANYONE ABOUT HOW WE DO SO," she said. "We also did not have paper work for our dogs to fly commercial as every vet was closed and every flight was booked and there is no way in hell we would leave them behind. Fortunately we were able to get a plane to take them with us. Anyone with nasty comments needs to back off get off my page and worry about yourself and how you can help instead if wasting your energy on attacking me."