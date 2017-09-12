Kate Winslet Dishes on What It's Really Like to Shoot a Sex Scene With Idris Elba

When it comes to shooting a sex scene, it's not all that romantic. Let Kate Winslet break it down.

The Oscar winner, who next stars alongside Golden Globe winner Idris Elba in The Mountain Between Us, dished to E! News about how strange shooting a love scene can really be. "Those scenes are really awkward—it doesn't matter which way you look at it," she said. However, considering the star has been in many films with such scenes, she has become a bit of a pro, so much so that she even gave her director, Hany Abu-Assad, some pointers. "'Ok, everyone—this is how it's going to be," she imitated herself.

Winslet's experience was comforting to her co-star, who hasn't gained much experience in the art of a steamy scene. "It was weirder for me because I haven't done too many love scenes," he admitted to E!'s Zuri Hall at the Toronto International Film Festival.