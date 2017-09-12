Gwyneth Paltrow Crashes James Corden's Goop Magazine Rant (and Convinces Him to Try a Vaginal Steam)

You never know who might pop up on CBS' The Late Late Show.

James Corden was reminded of that Monday while delivering his opening monologue, when the 39-year-old host kicked things off by mocking the first edition of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Magazine. "For those of you who don't know, a magazine is where you print out the internet and then you trick people into buying it," he joked. "The cover features Gwyneth Paltrow lying down in mud. Look at that! Wow! I can't believe Gwyneth Paltrow beat out the competition to be on the cover of the new Gwyneth Paltrow magazine. She's covered in thick, brown liquid."

Corden even "fixed the cover," changing its title from Goop to Poop.

"I gotta say, looking at this magazine, pretending to be down to earth has been Gwyneth Paltrow's best performance yet. Do you know what I mean?" Corden laughed. "Here's a fun fact about Goop: Before being named Goop, it was originally called Insufferable Quarterly. Inside the magazine they showcase the healing powers of crystals. Spoiler alert: There aren't any!"