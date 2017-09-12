Here's What May Happen If Leah Remini and Hollywood's Famous Scientologists Meet at the 2017 Emmys

YouTube
Real Housewives of Miami Star Lisa Hochstein Not Sorry for Evacuating Hurricane Irma on a Private Jet
YouTube
If Leah Remini arrives at the 2017 Emmys, not everyone will be excited to see her.
This past weekend, the actress walked away with a trophy for Outstanding Information Series or Special thanks to Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.
"Words truly cannot express how grateful we all are to have received this honor," Leah shared on Instagram after the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony. "To the academy, to all of those who voted for us and to all of you who have supported this show, we thank you. #emmys2017 #scientologyTheAfterMath."
While it's unclear if Leah will also be attending Sunday's show, the Church of Scientology has been outspoken and critical of her A&E series. As a result, it has left some wondering what could happen if Leah and famous members of the church come face to face.
Before you imagine a confrontation or war of words at one of Hollywood's most glamorous award shows, the reality is any and all conversations will likely be avoided.
In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Leah was asked to predict what could happen if she comes face-to-face with a Scientologist (and fellow Emmy nominee) like Elisabeth Moss.
"Elisabeth Moss believes that she can't talk to me," Leah shared with the publication. "There's a thing in Scientology called 'acceptable truth.' It means you only say what's acceptable to the public. But she believes that I'm an antisocial personality—because I've spoken out against Scientology."
She added, "So she isn't allowed to talk to me. And me knowing that, I wouldn't put her in the awkward position."
D Dipasupil/Getty Images
And what about other famous Scientologists like John Travolta and Tom Cruise? While they are not confirmed to attend the award show, there's the chance of pre-parties, post-parties and other gatherings.
"They will not reach out to me. They are not allowed to reach out to me," Leah recently shared with E! News. "John Travolta by the way is one of the nicest, sweetest people you're ever going to meet. They wouldn't want to reach out to me because what they've been taught is that I mean them harm, that I am an anti-social personality that means them harm, that I literally wake up in the morning and want them to fail in life. That is the mentality."
The Church of Scientology maintains that Leah's ‘reality' show "is nothing more than a scripted, rehearsed, acted and dramatized work of fiction." A spokesperson also encouraged people to learn more about Scientology by visiting their response website.
As for Leah, she remains thankful that her series is getting attention from both viewers and Emmy voters.
"I am so beyond grateful," she shared with us after learning of her nomination. "And I hate to be so geeky about it, but I am going to be geeky about it because this is amazing."
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on A&E.