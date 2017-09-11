Angelina Jolie Says She'd ''Love'' for Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Her Children to Work in Hollywood

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix
Angelina Jolie hopes to see at least one of her six children pursue show biz.
E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with the A-list movie star at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her upcoming film, First They Killed My Father, which 16-year-old son Maddox Jolie-Pitt executive produced.
Maddox and little brother Pax Jolie-Pitt, 13, (who were adopted from Cambodia and Vietnam, respectively, by Jolie and Brad Pitt) joined their famous mother on the red carpet for the big event. So is Maddox interested in filmmaking as a profession? Angie sure is hopeful!
"Maddox worked hard. It's up to him," she shared. "This [film] is very important to him, but I think so."
In March 2002, Angelina picked up 7-month-old Maddox from an orphanage in Battambang. Years later, the mother-son duo would return to Cambodia to start production on First They Killed My Father, an adaptation of Loung Ung's memoir of the same name.
Jolie recently told Vanity Fair of seeing Maddox back in his native country (where he is just as famous as the Oscar winner), "It was a way for him to walk in the steps that most likely his birth parents walked."
When Maddox asked Angelina if he and his friends could sleep in the house she bought in 2002, the 42-year-old recalled, "I hadn't heard him refer to it that way. You can't push it. You can't say, 'Isn't this great?' You just have to kind of keep bringing them there, putting it in front of them and hope that they find the pride and find the comfort."
Back in conversation with E! News, Jolie also expressed her hopes that Maddox, as well as Pax, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 12, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11, Knox Jolie-Pitt, 9, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 9, might want to collaborate on something creative together in the future.
"I might dream," she remarked, "if I am to continue to be in this business I'd love to work with my children if they choose to be in this business."
Angelina said she hopes her children pursue passions by their own volition, and the same goes for their interest in social advocacy. "My daughter [Shiloh] has gone to refugee camps," she told us. "Whenever I go on humanitarian trips, they want to go with me. I never force them. I want them to respect people of diversity."
First They Killed My Father is in theaters and streaming on Netflix Sept. 15.