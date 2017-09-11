Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Sharon Osbourne's Feminism Comments: "It Just Sounds Ridiculous!"

Watch Kim Kardashian's First Ever E! News Interview Before Keeping Up With the Kardashians Premiered in 2007
Get your story straight!
Kim Kardashian is not mincing words when it comes to Sharon Osbourne and feminism. The reality star had a chat with E! News' Catt Sadler during the Harper's Bazaar Icon Party at NYFW and shared everything from info about the surrogacy rumors floating around to what she thinks about Sharon saying she wasn't a feminist.
Sharon opened up in an interview with The Telegraph and had lots to say about the Kardashian family's brand of "feminism" and Kim's recently released nude photos. "Those girls live off their bodies, half of LA has been through them," Sharon shared. But Kim is not here for it.
"First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, 'I post nude photos in the name of feminism.' Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous," Kim shared with us. Well, there you have it!
What else did Kim think of Sharon's interview? And where are North West and Sir West at while mommy's away in New York? Watch the video above to get all the details!
