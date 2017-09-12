Proof Nicole Kidman's Style Is Always on Point

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

How to Wear Fall Florals Like a Celeb

ESC: Fall Couples

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Are Our Fall Fashion Inspiration

ESC: Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods Doesn't Want to Be a Plus-Sized Model

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Nicole Kidman

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Have you ever seen Nicole Kidman look anything besides amazing? 

Probably not. For close to thirty years, the Australian actress has wowed crowds on and off screen. Surely as an award winning actress, her performances in popular movies are the most memorable. But, as she shows up to receive said awards, her style certainly deserves its own recognition. Feminine, but not frilly; classic, but not outdated; sexy, but not risqué—the star's sense of fashion exemplifies her status in Hollywood. 

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From NYFW Spring 2018

Her developed aesthetic also includes her go-to beauty looks. She's never overdone. Her blond tresses normally lay past her shoulders, allowing her lipstick standout. She normally goes for a pink or red on the carpet, elevating her simplistic approach to makeup. It's effortless and noteworthy.

Today, we're taking a look back at all the times the Big Little Lies star was on point. Check out her best looks below! 

Nicole Kidman, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Black Widow

In Off-White

Nicole Kidman, Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017

Press Association via AP Images

Lacy in Lavender

In Erdem

CFDA Awards 2017, Nicole Kidman

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Simply Stunning

In Oscar de la Renta

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, Amfar Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Venturelli/WireImage for amfAR

Hint of Pink

In Chanel

Nicole Kidman

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Floral Couture

In Giambattista Valli

Nicole Kidman, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Embellished With Class

In Armani Privé

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, 2017 BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Plunging Neckline

In Armani

Nicole Kidman

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Ruffled Beauty

In Altuzarra

Nicole Kidman, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Green Goddess

In Gucci

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Elegence In Blue

In Erdem

22nd Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Nicole Kidman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cut-Out Queen

In Brandon Maxwell

Nicole Kidman

John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

Black Velvet

In Armani Prive

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, 2016 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Sequined Frock

In Michael Kors

Nicole Kidman, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images

Shimmering Cape

In Alexander McQueen

Nicole Kidman

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

All That Glitters

In Nina Ricci

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, 2015 Academy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Touch of Red

In Louis Vuitton

Nicole Kidman

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for AACTA

Leopard Lady

In Altuzarra.

Nicole Kidman, CMA Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

White-Lace Wonder

In Roberto Cavalli.

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, Valentino

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Floral Cutouts

Nicole Kidman

Lee Young-ho/Sipa USA

Waist-Cinching

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Nicole Kidman

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Simply Stunning

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, Oscar De La Renta

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Dark Angel

Nicole Kidman

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Variety

Buttoned Up

Nicole Kidman

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/WireImage

Crimson Queen

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

Little Black Yes

Nicole Kidman

Imaginechina via AP Images

Nicole Kidman

Feng Li/Getty Images

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, Cannes

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

Emmy Awards, Nicole Kidman

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images

Teal Wings

Nicole Kidman

John Shearer/Getty Images

Pop of Peplum

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

So Nicole

Nicole Kidman, HFPA Luncheon

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Second Skin Midi

Nicole Kidman

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Leather On!

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, Cannes Film Festival

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Image

Ultra-Ladylike

Nicole Kidman, Oscars 2013

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Iridescent

Nicole Kidman

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Put a Bow On It

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, Grammys

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sheer & Leggy

Nicole Kidman

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Citrine Moment

Nicole Kidman, SAG Arrivals

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In L'Wren Scott.

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In Versace.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Nicole Kidman

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

In Stella McCartney.

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman

AP Photo/Evan Agostini

In Elie Saab.

Nicole Kidman

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

PeriTwinkle

In Elie Saab.

Nicole Kidman

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Into the Woods

In Proenza Schouler.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Nicole Kidman's Best Looks

RELATED ARTICLE: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Are Our Fall Fashion Inspiration

RELATED ARTICLE: Rihanna Leaves Fashion Week in Her Dust: See the Star Finish the Fenty x Puma Show on a Dirt Bike

TAGS/ Nicole Kidman , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Style Collective
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.