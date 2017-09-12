Proof Nicole Kidman's Style Is Always on Point

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Have you ever seen Nicole Kidman look anything besides amazing?
Probably not. For close to thirty years, the Australian actress has wowed crowds on and off screen. Surely as an award winning actress, her performances in popular movies are the most memorable. But, as she shows up to receive said awards, her style certainly deserves its own recognition. Feminine, but not frilly; classic, but not outdated; sexy, but not risqué—the star's sense of fashion exemplifies her status in Hollywood.
Her developed aesthetic also includes her go-to beauty looks. She's never overdone. Her blond tresses normally lay past her shoulders, allowing her lipstick standout. She normally goes for a pink or red on the carpet, elevating her simplistic approach to makeup. It's effortless and noteworthy.
Today, we're taking a look back at all the times the Big Little Lies star was on point. Check out her best looks below!
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
In Off-White
Press Association via AP Images
In Erdem
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
In Oscar de la Renta
Venturelli/WireImage for amfAR
In Chanel
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
In Giambattista Valli
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
In Armani Privé
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
In Armani
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
In Altuzarra
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
In Gucci
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
In Erdem
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Brandon Maxwell
John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI
In Armani Prive
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
In Michael Kors
John Shearer/Getty Images
In Alexander McQueen
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
In Nina Ricci
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In Louis Vuitton
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for AACTA
In Altuzarra.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
In Roberto Cavalli.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Lee Young-ho/Sipa USA
In Dolce & Gabbana.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Variety
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/WireImage
Frazer Harrison/Getty Image
Imaginechina via AP Images
Feng Li/Getty Images
Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images
John Shearer/Getty Images
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Image
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In L'Wren Scott.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In Versace.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
In Jean-Paul Gaultier.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI
In Stella McCartney.
AP Photo/Evan Agostini
In Elie Saab.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
In Elie Saab.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In Proenza Schouler.
