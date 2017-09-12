Remembering Paul Walker on His Birthday: 5 of His Most Memorable Roles

It's bittersweet day for Paul Walker fans.

Today would have marked the late actor's 44th birthday. However, as you likely recall, Walker passed away in a tragic car accident in November of 2013 at the age of 40.

Before his heartbreaking death, Walker saw a long, successful career, which dated back to his days on commercials and making television appearances in the late '80s.

Then, he made a name for himself in 1998's Pleasantville, starring alongside stars like Reese Witherspoon and Tobey Maguire.