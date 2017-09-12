Remembering Paul Walker on His Birthday: 5 of His Most Memorable Roles

It's bittersweet day for Paul Walker fans.

Today would have marked the late actor's 44th birthday. However, as you likely recall, Walker passed away in a tragic car accident in November of 2013 at the age of 40.

Before his heartbreaking death, Walker saw a long, successful career, which dated back to his days on commercials and making television appearances in the late '80s.

Then, he made a name for himself in 1998's Pleasantville, starring alongside stars like Reese Witherspoon and Tobey Maguire.

Walker's rise to fame continued with films like Varsity Blues and, of course, The Fast and the Furious franchise, which saw his final film, Furious 7.

As we celebrate his life and impact on the film industry, we're looking back at his most memorable roles.

Launch the video above to see them all.

