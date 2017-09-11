Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Are Our Fall Fashion Inspiration

We love a good celebrity couple. And when both members of the power pair are well dressed, well then that's even better.

Gisele and Tom, Chrissy and John, SJP and Matt: these are celeb couplings that go down in our books not only for being great together, but for having a sense of style that's totally in synch.

When fashion week rolls around, you can bet we're on the lookout for couples that dress to impress. Call it fashion telepathy, call it a blessing from the sartorial gods. Whatever these dashing duos have got, we're thankful for the endless inspiration of romance and style.