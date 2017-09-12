Nikki Bella Makes Her Mom Suspicious of a Mystery Man in Her Room, But It's Just Her Brother J.J.: "Stupid Idiot!"

Oh, J.J.!

In this sneak peek from Wednesday's new episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella's brother J.J. is staying at her villa in Phoenix because he and his wife Lauren are experiencing a "rough patch" in their marriage. J.J. doesn't want anyone to know about his trial separation, especially his mom Kathy!

J.J.'s secret hits a snag though when Nikki is FaceTiming Kathy and she accidentally sees J.J. walking around in a towel after showering.

"Who's that?" Kathy asks Nikki. "Who's who?" Nikki responds.

"Well someone walked by but the crew doesn't usually doesn't walk by in like towels," Kathy prods.

A nervous Nikki answers, "There's…no one was here. It's just me. Me and my glass of wine."

"Oh that's weird," Kathy says.

After hanging up, Nikki is furious that J.J. was walking around during her call.

"Stupid idiot! I'm on Facetime," Nikki scream. "How could you not hear her voice from there?"

Nikki adds, "Mom probably thinks legit I'm having an affair with one of the crewmembers!" Oh no!

Watch the clip to see J.J. and Nikki's fight!

