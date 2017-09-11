Jennifer Garner Wants to Feed Your Kids the "Best Nourishment" With Once Upon a Farm

Attention parents: Jennifer Garner may just be behind your kids' next favorite food.

The Hollywood actress and former Annie's president John Foraker have joined Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz to announce the expansion of Once Upon a Farm.

"As a mom of three and Save the Children artist ambassador, I am passionate about childhood nutrition and making sure we are leaving a healthier and happier planet for the next generation," Jennifer said in a statement. "Once Upon a Farm helps parents keep their promise to deliver the best nourishment for their children's bodies and souls."

The organic family food company, which currently offers a line of cold-pressed organic baby foods and applesauce, already has plans to grow into new categories.