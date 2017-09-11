Armie Hammer and Amber Tamblyn Criticize James Woods for Hypocritical Comments Against Relationships With Minors

Getty Images
James Woods is once again stirring up controversy on the Twitterverse.
The typically outspoken actor and producer took a dig at the upcoming film Call Me By Your Name, a critically-acclaimed project starring Armie Hammer as a professor, 24, who falls in love with his 17-year-old male student (Timothée Chalamet).
Woods tweeted Monday, "As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA," referencing the North American Man/Boy Love Association—an organization that advocates for the decriminalization of men in consenting relationships with underage boys.
Hammer responded shortly thereafter, "Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......?"
The actor is referencing the age gap in Woods' previous relationships, who was 59 when he began a seven-year relationship with then 19-year-old Ashley Madison. At 66, Woods also dated 20-year-old Kristen Bauguess in 2013.
Amber Tamblyn also chimed in, claiming James made an uncomfortable advance against the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star as a teen. Tamblyn tweeted, "James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. 'I'm 16' I said. 'Even better' he said."
Woods has yet to comment publicly on Hammer's comments or Tamblyn's allegations.
Just two months ago, James sparked unrest on the internet after taking aim at a family and their "gender creative" son. Neil Patrick Harris rushed to the 10-year-old and his parent's defense, but Woods continued to stand by the offensive remark.
Call Me By Your Name is scheduled for a Nov. 24 release date.