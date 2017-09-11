Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 Finale: Derek Peth Proposes to Taylor Nolan in "Rawest Moment"

She said yes!

Get ready for yet another Bachelor in Paradise wedding, as Derek Peth officially proposed to Taylor Nolan at the end of tonight's season four reunion special, putting the ultimate happy ending on their experience on the hit spinoff.

Derek and Taylor started dating from the first day the cast arrived on the beach in Mexico, and have been attached at the hip (and sometimes lips) ever since.

E! News was on the scene at the reunion special taping, and got to watch the surprise proposal go down, Derek's shaking hand and all. And after the taping, we chatted with some of their BIP co-stars about the big moment, which Taylor didn't think was even going to happen, according to Christen Whitney, who said she was "floored" when Derek got down on one knee.