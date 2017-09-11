Rihanna's Hairstylist: Bungee Cords Are Now a Hair Thing

There's nothing you can't expect from a Fenty Puma by Rihanna show.

Last season, the celeb designer took her show to Paris, where we watched models strut down long library tables. For the collection before that, models like Bella and Gigi Hadid came strolling down the catwalk with painted, white hair.

This season, before pink fog descended onto the audience of the Park Avenue Armory, before the motocross bikes jumped and flipped over gigantic mounds of millennial-pink sand, four hours before (to be exact), RiRi's mane guy and the show's lead hairstylist, Yusef Williams, was just starting his first look…on Kaia Gerber, no less.