George Clooney Reveals Twins Ella and Alexander Have Amal Clooney's Eyes

There are few genes as enviable as the ones passed on by George Clooneyand Amal Clooney to their twins.
Three months have passed since the A-list movie star and human rights attorney welcomed Ella and Alexander, and the proud 'rents are finally starting to see which of their physical qualities the babies inherited.
E! News' Zuri Hall heard from Clooney at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, where he spilled on his son and daughter's presumably adorable looks. "My wife just sent me that," George said as he covertly shared a snapshot of Ella and Alexander to Zuri. (Incredible, right?!)
The Suburbicon director agreed with Zuri when she remarked about their striking similarity to his leading lady, saying, "That's Amal's eyes, I know. Thank God!"
Clooney teased, "They're actually 22-years-old. Grown little people."
The beloved Hollywood couple made their first official return to the red carpet at the 2017 Venice Film Festival following a memorable summer spent getting acclimated to parenthood.
As E! News previously reported, Amal returned to work in early September, which a source explained came at a particularly bittersweet time for the family of four. "She has mixed emotions about going back," the insider said. "She has loved every minute of the summer with the twins and will miss them immensely, but she is also is looking forward to resuming her career work and getting back to it."
Our source elaborated on the lovebirds' dynamic, "George is very supportive of everything she does and knows she is passionate about her work. He is excited for her and knows she will be able to find the right balance between being a mom and a working professional."
For more from our interview with George, check out the video above! Suburbicon hits theaters Oct. 27.
