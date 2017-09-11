George Clooney Reveals Twins Ella and Alexander Have Amal Clooney's Eyes

There are few genes as enviable as the ones passed on by George Clooneyand Amal Clooney to their twins.

Three months have passed since the A-list movie star and human rights attorney welcomed Ella and Alexander, and the proud 'rents are finally starting to see which of their physical qualities the babies inherited.

E! News' Zuri Hall heard from Clooney at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, where he spilled on his son and daughter's presumably adorable looks. "My wife just sent me that," George said as he covertly shared a snapshot of Ella and Alexander to Zuri. (Incredible, right?!)

The Suburbicon director agreed with Zuri when she remarked about their striking similarity to his leading lady, saying, "That's Amal's eyes, I know. Thank God!"