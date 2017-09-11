Watch the Moment Joseph Duggar Asked Kendra Caldwell to Court Him

Before they could say "I do," Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell had to court each other.

In a new clip from the upcoming season of Counting On, the 22-year-old, seventh child of Jim-Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar prepares to ask his now-wife to court him while bringing her to the site of his childhood home.

"I'm nervous to enter into a courtship," he says into the camera. "That's always something every guy should be nervous about." While he may have been flustered on the inside, Duggar looked cool, calm and collected as he and Caldwell walked around the property in a group. Eventually, he musters up the courage to ask her the important question.

"I was wondering if you wanted to go to the next step of courtship with me," he asks Kendra, who happily agrees. While Kendra is visibly surprised, the reality star puts a ring on her left hand as a symbol of their courtship.