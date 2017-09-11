Lady Gaga Is Brining Back All Black for Fall

by Amanda Randone

ESC: Lady Gaga

J. Merritt/GC Images

Lady Gaga is bringing back all black, and we couldn't be happier. 

The trend is synonymous with New York fashion: it's chic and sophisticated, it's effortless yet put together. An all-black look is perfect for the busy lives of Manhattan's star-studded fashion set, which is why it has been associated with the city for as long as anyone can remember. But over the course of several fashion weeks where bright colors and graphics were all the runway rage—hello, Givenchy red—our most reliable monochromatic ensemble suddenly became much less popular. 

Enter: Lady Gaga. 

The pop sensation is known for her daring sense of style, but the singer brought it back to the basics in an all-black look at the Toronto Film Festival. She rocked a high-collared, military-inspired jacket paired with black pants. 

Of course, Gaga wasn't going to bring back the trend without an element of drama. This is the woman who solidified her status in the fashion world by wearing meat, after all. To bring her look from basic to bombshell, Gaga paired it with very high platform stilettos and a drastic makeup look to tie the whole ensemble together.

And Lady Gaga isn't the only celeb to catch on. We've spotted stars like Karlie Kloss and Olivia Culpo opting to wear the simple hue as well, each one in their own interesting way. The key to styling black is finding a way to bring it to life, whether it's through texture or personality. 

Check out how these celebs are bring back the color black. Scroll through below and find out how to get their looks. 

ESC: Celeb Street Style, NYFW, Karlie Kloss

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss Plays with Pleats

Karlie Kloss is all over the fashion month scene, so you can trust her sartorial instinct. In order to add her own Klossy touch to this all-black look, the supermodel played with texture. She wore a pleated skirt that was belted at the waist, and couldn't resist but to break-up the black with a red velvet purse and white leather heels. This is one celeb who's allowed to break the rules. 

ESC: Black Outfits

Karen Kane

Long Sleeve Turtleneck Tee, $74

ESC: all black

Gap

Pleated Midi Skirt, True Black, $70

ESC: Black Outfits

ASOS

Ring and Bar Detail Waist Belt, $16

ESC: Olivia Culpo

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Olivia Culpo Experiments with Structure

Olivia Culpo is no stranger to the sartorial scene, so when she's wearing an all-black look, you know she's going big—literally. The style star wore black, wide-legged jeans paired with a fitted, sheer turtle neck for a contrast in structure. She topped the look off with a slogan cap to for an extra element of fun. 

ESC: All Black

Free People

Dawn to Dusk Wide-Leg Pant, Soft Black, $78

ESC: All Black

Zara

Fine Corduroy Cap With Slogan, $16

ESC: all black

Mix No. 6

Tonia Sandal, Black, $40

ESC: Lady Gaga

J. Merritt/GC Images

Lady Gaga Adds an Element of Drama

While this is actually toned down for Lady Gaga, she hasn't sacrificed the drama. Just because you're not adding different colors to your outfit doesn't mean you can't still experiment. Take this pop star's sky-high shoes as an example. We also love that her cat eye complements the all-black look. 

ESC: All Black

Ruthie Davis

Lace Up Ankle Boot, $995

ESC: All Black

ASOS

High-Waist Tapered Pants with Elasticated Back, $40

ESC: All Black

Charlotte Russe

Lace-Up Sleeve Bomber Jacket, Was: $40, Now: $25

Article continues below

While these looks may give you inspo for a Manhattan makeover, a flight to New York is not included. 

Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!

Lady Gaga , Karlie Kloss , Olivia Culpo , fashion week street style , Street Style , Fashion Week , Models , Style Collective , Fashion
