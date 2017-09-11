Happy Birthday, Ludacris! 9 of His Most Genius Lyrics We'll Always Remember

by Kendall Fisher

9 Ludacris Lyrics We'll Never Forget

Happy Birthday, Ludacris!

It may be hard to believe, but the rapper—aka Luda aka Mr. Wiggles aka one of the best in the game—turned the big 4-0 today.

He's been rapping since he was 9-years-old and released his first couple albums, Icognegro and Back for the First Time, in 2000 with hits like "What's Your Fantasy" and "Southern Hospitality." 

But that was just the beginning.

Luda's 17 years in the industry have come with continued success and hit after hit.

In fact, in celebrating his milestone birthday today, we couldn't help but look back on some of those hits and the iconic Ludacris lyrics that we will probably never forget.

Check 'em out for yourself by launching the video above!

