Kmart Changes Name of "Plus-Size" Clothes to "Fabulously Sized"

Kmart is getting rid of their "plus-size" label.

The department store chain's "plus-size" section will now be called "fabulously sized," Women's Wear Daily reports. In addition to the change in its stores, Kmart will also be extending sizes for all of their women's apparel.

Kelly Cook, the chief marketing officer for Kmart, told the publication that they had communicated with their members on social media. The members then told them that Kmart needed to have a "better assortment" and call the collection "something different."

Cook continued, saying that the decision to make the name change was greatly influenced by the "solid trend" currently on the market involving "diversity promotion and body positivity."

In addition to the change, Kmart also premiered the "I Can" video campaign on YouTube this past Friday.

What do you think about Kmart's decision? Do you like the new "fabulously sized" name?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

