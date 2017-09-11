Kmart Changes Name of "Plus-Size" Clothes to "Fabulously Sized"

Kmart is getting rid of their "plus-size" label.

The department store chain's "plus-size" section will now be called "fabulously sized," Women's Wear Daily reports. In addition to the change in its stores, Kmart will also be extending sizes for all of their women's apparel.

Kelly Cook, the chief marketing officer for Kmart, told the publication that they had communicated with their members on social media. The members then told them that Kmart needed to have a "better assortment" and call the collection "something different."