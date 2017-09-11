The First Promo For The Bachelor Season 22 Starring Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is Already Here and Hearts Will Race

Well, that was fast and furious!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced as ABC's new star of The Bachelor less than a week ago, but the network has already released its first promo for season 22, set to premiere in January 2018.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the teaser featuring Arie, the race car driver and runner-up of Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette, as Bachelor Nation's new leading man in the video above, with the spot set to make its broadcast debut during tonigh'ts finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

"Hearts will race," the teaser promises, combining footage of Arie, now 35, from Emily's season in 2012, with shots of him from the big reveal on Good Morning America.