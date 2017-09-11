Let the Cast of Bachelor in Paradise Define What a "F--kboy" Is For You

Warning: if you are playing a drinking game during tonight's Bachelor in Paradise finale, don't make one of the rules to drink every time the word "f--kboy" is said. Your liver will not survive.

All season long, we've heard the word used on the beach in Mexico to describe the behavior of some of the men on the ABC reality hit, specifically Dean Unglert, whose been hooking up with both Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard, and Diggy Moreland, whose gone on dates with different women in the span of an hour.

But what truly makes a guy a "f--kboy"? E! News chatted with Chris Harrison, Wells Adams, Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk and more of the BIP stars to get their definition of the word.