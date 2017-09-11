Kid Rock Fires Back Over Racism Claims: "I Love Black People"

Needless to say, Henderson's editorial didn't sit well with the five-time Grammy nominee.

On Monday, Rock fired back in a lengthy, rambling message published on Facebook and his official website. "People! Pay NO attention to the garbage the extreme left is trying to create! (and by the way, f--k the extreme left and the extreme right!)" he wrote. "They are trying to use the old confederate flag BS, etc. to stir the pot, when we all know none of this would be going on if I were not thinking of running for office. Pretty funny how scared I have them all and their only agenda is to try and label people / me racist who do not agree or cower to them!! No one had a word to say when we sold out the 6 shows at LCA back in January! My track record in Detroit and Michigan speaks for itself, and I would dare anyone talking trash to put theirs up against mine. I am also a homeowner and taxpayer in the city of Detroit, so suck on that too!"

"I am the bona fide KING OF DETROIT LOVE and it makes me smile down deep that you haters know that!" the "Tennessee Mountain Top" singer-songwriter said, adding, "Your jealousy is merely a reflection of disgust for your own failures and lack of positive ideas for our city."