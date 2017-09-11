Kid Rock Fires Back Over Racism Claims: "I Love Black People"

Kevin Kane/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
When has Kid Rock ever backed down from a fight?
Stephen Henderson wrote an editorial, published Sept. 2 in the Detroit Free Press, in which he called the rocker's six-night opener at Little Casers Arena a "sturdy middle finger to Detroiters."
Slamming the 46-year-old singer for his "crass cultural appropriation of black music," Henderson argued that his "actions," and "the symbols he chooses and the stances he favors—the dog whistle racism about [activist and athlete Colin Kaepernick], the twisted nods to the Confederate flag as a symbol of American pride—are incompatible with the pro-Detroit platitudes he sometimes mouths." According to Henderson, before the Sept. 12 kickoff, the musician "could—and probably should—draw significant protests, launched from a community that has grown tired of being told its concerns don't matter, even when our money is used for something built in our own backyard. It will be an inauspicious start, to say the least."
Needless to say, Henderson's editorial didn't sit well with the five-time Grammy nominee.
On Monday, Rock fired back in a lengthy, rambling message published on Facebook and his official website. "People! Pay NO attention to the garbage the extreme left is trying to create! (and by the way, f--k the extreme left and the extreme right!)" he wrote. "They are trying to use the old confederate flag BS, etc. to stir the pot, when we all know none of this would be going on if I were not thinking of running for office. Pretty funny how scared I have them all and their only agenda is to try and label people / me racist who do not agree or cower to them!! No one had a word to say when we sold out the 6 shows at LCA back in January! My track record in Detroit and Michigan speaks for itself, and I would dare anyone talking trash to put theirs up against mine. I am also a homeowner and taxpayer in the city of Detroit, so suck on that too!"
"I am the bona fide KING OF DETROIT LOVE and it makes me smile down deep that you haters know that!" the "Tennessee Mountain Top" singer-songwriter said, adding, "Your jealousy is merely a reflection of disgust for your own failures and lack of positive ideas for our city."
Rock said he was "very disappointed" to see that various businesses, charities and people he has "so diligently supported" in Detroit didn't defend him against the "unfounded attacks from these handful of jack--es and The Detroit Free Press. So for the unforeseen future I will focus my philanthropy efforts on other organizations besides the ones I have supported in the past."
"I would however employ that NAN go ahead and make up these losses since they claim to be so good for Detroit and do not want me opening the arena and generating tons of jobs and tax dollars for the city and people I LOVE... IDIOTS! ….. (Has Al Sharpton even paid his back taxes yet?)" he wrote. "P.S. Sam Riddle is a piece of s--t criminal and prime example of a lot that is and has been wrong with Detroit. Sam, you suck and you know it! (If anyone does not know who he is, please Google him!) P.P.S. To be clear – F--k ANYONE who takes a knee or sits during our national anthem! Pretty sure if Russell Wilson or Tom Brady were doing it they would have no problem finding a job playing for any team they wanted in the NFL! So cut the bulls--t!"
Rock wanted to end "on a positive note," as he "can't wait to rock everyone's socks off at LCA the next few weeks! We have been beyond working hard and have something we think all in attendance will enjoy (as long as you don't mind a few f-bombs here and there! lol). There is so much to be thankful for and so many positive things going on in and around our city / state that we need not let these handful of jerks sway that in any way. I know I should probably not even have posted anything about these bottom feeders but I will always stand up for myself, my family, my friends, my fans, my city, my state, my country and the good in human nature!"
"P.P.P.P.P.S. I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE!!" Rock wrote. "God bless."