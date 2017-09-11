Troy Gentry's Funeral and Memorial Details Announced

A public celebration has been planned to honor the life of Troy Gentry.
The Montgomery Gentry singer was killed this past Friday, Sept. 8, in a helicopter crash near a New Jersey airport. The band's social media pages confirmed the news of the 50-year-old's passing.
A message posted on their accounts read, "It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash, which took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey. The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. Troy Gentry was 50 years old."
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
The message continued, "Details of the crash are unknown. Troy Gentry's family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time."
Now it has been announced that a public celebration of Gentry's life will take place this Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. CT at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. After which a private, family internment will take place.
In lieu of flowers, Gentry's family is asking that donations be made to T.J. Martell Foundation or The American Red Cross for hurricane relief.
For those unable to attend, a live stream of the service can be viewed on the Grand Ole Opry website on Thursday.