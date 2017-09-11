Enrique Iglesias Shares Videos of Hurricane Irma Aftermath in Miami

Once Hurricane Irma's outer bands headed north of Miami, Enrique Iglesiasdecided to drive around his hometown and assess the damage caused by the catastrophic hurricane.

"Driving on US-1, check this out," the "Súbeme la Radio" singer points the camera to show the giant uprooted trees on the road behind him.

Iglesias was completely taken back by the aftermath on the streets that he frequents daily.

"Wow. Oh man, it's really sad what's going on in Miami. What's going on with this hurricane and all the lives it's affected. It sucks," he says to the camera.