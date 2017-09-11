Ashton Kutcher Shares Photo of Son Wearing That 70's Show T-Shirt

Apparently, Kutcher and Kunis went back and forth on baby names for a while, too. On Conan, Kutcher told Conan O'Brien that he considered the name Hawkeye; however, he said, "It didn't cross the Mila threshold."

Then, in an On-Air With Ryan Seacrest interview, Kutcher said that he and his wife considered the name Walt for their new son.

"We were set on Walt, like Walt Disney. No Walter—just Walt," Kutcher told host Ryan Seacrest. "But then it changed last minute. We were driving in the car and Mila turns to me and she's like, 'I don't think that our sons name is Walt. I think it's Dimitri, and also I think that Donald Trump is going to be the next president.' I had missed the whole name thing, because I was like, 'What are you talking about? Trump is not going to be president.' Then two days later I remembered that she said it, and I was like, 'I think you're right about the name.'"