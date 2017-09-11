Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Pack on Major PDA at the U.S. Open

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus aren't hiding their affection for each other.

The duo was spotted packing on the PDA at the U.S. Open on Sunday. Kruger and Reedus, who've sparked romance rumors for quite some time now, were seated in the Grey Goose suite at the U.S. Open as Rafael Nadal took on Kevin Anderson in the Men's Championship. But from the pictures, it looks like they were more focused on each other than the tennis match.

Pictures from the match show the duo sitting together, taking selfies, sharing a laugh together and kissing!