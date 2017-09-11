Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Pack on Major PDA at the U.S. Open

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus aren't hiding their affection for each other.
The duo was spotted packing on the PDA at the U.S. Open on Sunday. Kruger and Reedus, who've sparked romance rumors for quite some time now, were seated in the Grey Goose suite at the U.S. Open as Rafael Nadal took on Kevin Anderson in the Men's Championship. But from the pictures, it looks like they were more focused on each other than the tennis match.
Pictures from the match show the duo sitting together, taking selfies, sharing a laugh together and kissing!
Brad Barket/Getty Images for Grey Goose
Back in Feb. 2017, Sky co-stars Kruger and Reedus sparked romance rumors after they were spotted unloading bags and boxes from a Porsche in New York City. An eyewitness even told E! News exclusively at the time that the two kissed on the lips and acted playful and also drove to a hotel.
However, a source told E! News then that the two were "just friends."
Brad Barket/Getty Images for Grey Goose
Then in March 2017, the duo was spotted having a 30-minute makeout session on the streets of NYC, with an eyewitness telling E! News at the time, "They looked like they had a great time!!"
Brad Barket/Getty Images for Grey Goose
Kruger and Reedus were first linked to each other back in Dec. 2015, when The New York Daily News reported that the duo had made out in a bar while Kruger's then-boyfriend Joshua Jackson was overseas. A rep for Reedus denied to the publication that the duo had made out and a source close to Kruger told The Daily Mail the story was "completely fabricated and untrue."
In July 2016, a rep for Kruger confirmed to E! News that she and Jackson had split after 10 years together.