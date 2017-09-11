Jonathan Rhys Meyers Publicly Relapsed After Wife Mara Lane Suffered a Miscarriage

After red flags were raised over Jonathan Rhys Meyers' recent behavior, his wife has revealed some heartbreaking news.

Mara Lane, who married the Vikings actor last year, took to social media over the weekend to defend her famous husband after photos were taken of him with a policeman at a Dublin airport while he appeared to be intoxicated.

To begin, Lane shared that she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with the couple's second child and noted that Meyers was having a difficult time coping with their loss.