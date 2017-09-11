Jonathan Rhys Meyers Publicly Relapsed After Wife Mara Lane Suffered a Miscarriage

CRYSTAL/PacificCoastNews
After red flags were raised over Jonathan Rhys Meyers' recent behavior, his wife has revealed some heartbreaking news.
Mara Lane, who married the Vikings actor last year, took to social media over the weekend to defend her famous husband after photos were taken of him with a policeman at a Dublin airport while he appeared to be intoxicated.
To begin, Lane shared that she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with the couple's second child and noted that Meyers was having a difficult time coping with their loss.
"Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here... when life throws us curve balls such as these," she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of a woman facing a lion.
"Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress... sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back."
In discussing the actor, with whom she shares 9-month-old son, Wolf, Lane addressed the photographer who snapped the images of him and assured fans that the star is seeking detox treatment.
"To some others, my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news. I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law. I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but ... it's ok. It's ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don't know. We forgive you," she wrote.
"He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period."
Meyers previously went to rehab for alcohol addiction in 2007 and 2010. Despite her personal challenges, Lane concluded on an encouraging note.
As she finished, "Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up."