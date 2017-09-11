Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Enjoy U.S. Open Date

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus attended day 14 of the U.S. Open on Sunday.

The Saturday Night Live producer didn't let the no-white-after-Labor-Day rule influence her ensemble. She wore white jeans, as well as a white top with a patterned neckline and dark-colored tassels. She also sported a blue jacket with a white star pattern that gave off a patriotic vibe. Shookus accessorized the outfit with a stack of bracelets, a necklace and aviator sunglasses.

Affleck dressed casual for the occasion. The actor wore a bright blue t-shirt, dark pants and a black jacket.