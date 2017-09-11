Rihanna Leaves Fashion Week in Her Dust: See the Star Finish the Fenty x Puma Show on a Dirt Bike

Brian Ach/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA By Rihanna
When it came to her show this season, Rihanna took fast and the furious to a new fashionable height.
In honor of Fenty x Puma's newest collection, the songstress threw a dash of danger into this season of Fashion Week by sending a group of motocross stuntmen to do flips over a landscape of pink mounds. As the men took flight inside the uptown Park Avenue Armory on Sunday night, a bevy of fierce models—among them Taylor Hill, Joan Smalls and Adriana Lima—stomped around the pink mountain maze in sexy scuba and racing-inspired bathing suits, bondage dresses, bodysuits and '80s-esque electric outerwear.
Of course, no collection would be complete without a final bow from the designer, but if you were expecting RiRi to simply walk out after that kind of an adrenaline rush, you haven't been paying attention to the bad gal. Instead, the star took a seat on the back of bike and rode out to greet her guests in Fenty style, dressed in a green getup with matching sunglasses and over-the-knee heeled boots.
If we needed any reminding, it's Rihanna's world and we're all just living in it.
After her victory lap and posing with her stuntmen backstage, the star changed into a sporty Fenty pink tracksuit with blue undergarments and headed out for a celebratory after-party. According to a source, the party was so packed, people could not move.
"Rihanna was in a really good mood," the insider noted. "She was talking about how pleased she was with her new Fenty line and the show." The songstress appeared to enjoy her big night as she smiled, greeted guests and danced to Swizz Beatz and DJ Ruckus' set.
Needless to say, Rihanna put in work, work, work, work, work.