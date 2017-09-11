Jessica Simpson Shares a Picture of Her Son Ace's First Haircut

It was a proud mommy moment for Jessica Simpson.
The singer and designer shared a picture of her son Ace Knute Johnson's first haircut on Instagram last week.
"First haircut ✔(Thanks @jessieholiday for making my stud look all grown up) #ACEKNUTE" she wrote alongside a picture of her son walking through the water at the beach.
Johnson clearly has his mother's beautiful blond locks. But before his first cut, he sported a much longer style, as this adorable picture of him shows.
In her post, Simpson thanked Jessie Holiday for making her son look "all grown up" and included a tearful emoji for the emotional moment. But Johnson's tresses aren't the only ones in the family Holiday has styled. She's also worked on his mommy's luscious hair.
Simpson's son is indeed growing up. The family celebrated Johnson turning four this summer with a Moana-themed birthday party, and the celebrity mom didn't miss a detail. She hired actors to play the Disney film's main characters Moana and Maui, had a bounce house for the kids and even had personalized pineapple gift bags for the guests.
In addition to her son, Simpson has a daughter named Maxwell Johnson, and it looks like the little lady experienced her own big milestones this summer. The five-year-old girl graduated from preschool in June and recently started kindergarten.
Simpson, who is married to Eric Johnson, told Ellen DeGeneres that she isn't planning on having more children.
"I have two beautiful children, and I'm not having a third," she told the television host while appearing on a May episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "They're too cute."
It looks like Simpson is happy with her adorable family of four.