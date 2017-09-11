Jessica Simpson Shares a Picture of Her Son Ace's First Haircut

In her post, Simpson thanked Jessie Holiday for making her son look "all grown up" and included a tearful emoji for the emotional moment. But Johnson's tresses aren't the only ones in the family Holiday has styled. She's also worked on his mommy's luscious hair.

Simpson's son is indeed growing up. The family celebrated Johnson turning four this summer with a Moana-themed birthday party, and the celebrity mom didn't miss a detail. She hired actors to play the Disney film's main characters Moana and Maui, had a bounce house for the kids and even had personalized pineapple gift bags for the guests.

In addition to her son, Simpson has a daughter named Maxwell Johnson, and it looks like the little lady experienced her own big milestones this summer. The five-year-old girl graduated from preschool in June and recently started kindergarten.