Miss North Dakota Cara Mund Crowned Miss America 2018

Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce you to the new Miss America.

Sunday night marked the annual competition that featured beauty pageants from every state competing for the special crown.

Hosted by Chris Harrison and Sage Steele, the event, broadcast live from the Boardwalk Hall Arena in Atlantic City, was filled with suspense as 51 contestants dwindled down to one big winner. So who came out on top?

Congratulations are in order for Miss North Dakota Cara Mund, who grabbed the attention and praise of judges for her beauty, talent and brains. Whether it was her talent of jazz dancing to "The Way You Make Me Feel" by Michael Jackson or to her answers to her two panel questions, the panel was quite impressed.