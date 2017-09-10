Joseph Duggar Weds Kendra Caldwell and Dubs Their First Kiss "Amazing"

http://www.tlc.com/tlcme/joe-duggar-and-kendra-caldwell-of-counting-on-are-married/

Like many of the married members of his family, the two had their first kiss at the wedding.

"That was-" he began.

"Amazing," Kendra said.

"You always have expectations of the first kiss but it blew all those expectations away," he said. "It was amazing."

"I think when we said, 'I do' inside our vows and everything, I think it really was a super sweet time and it was, I think just made it more real," Kendra said.

Joseph said he started crying when he saw Kendra walk down the aisle. She wore a white cap sleeve wedding gown with a sparkling bodice, similar to the dress his sister Jessa Duggar Seewald wore to her 2014 wedding.

Joseph said they were looking forward to raising their own family and to "serve the Lord as we please."