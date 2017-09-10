Aaron Carter Makes One Young Fan's Day By Performing With Her Onstage

Aaron Carter may have had a rough week, but like any showman knows—the show must go on.

Despite being involved in a major accident and being visited by cops three times for welfare checks earlier in the week, the singer resurfaced for a gig over the weekend and looked like he was having a blast. The "Sooner or Later" singer managed to bring his moves to perform at the Delta Fair and Music Festival on Saturday night in Memphis, TN.

During the performance, the former child star, who was rocking a jersey and some fashion-forward sweats, pulled a young girl onstage for a fun-filled number. At one point, the 29-year-old noticed the young fan had her shoelace untied and bent down to tie it for her. What a gentleman!

Notably, the singer, who was arrested on the suspicion of DUI in July, changed the lyrics for a call and answer in his song so that when he said "drink," the mostly young crowd said, "Kool-Aid."