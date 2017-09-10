Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Photobombed by Derek Hough in Their Red Carpet Debut as a Married Couple

Here come the newlyweds! And...Derek Hough.
Dancing With the Stars' Julianne Hough and Canadian hockey player Brooks Laich are back on the red carpet together, this time as a married couple. The two showcased some PDA as they arrived at the first day of the two-day 2017 Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles Saturday and posed for photos as her brother Derek, 32, jumped into the frame and gave a double thumbs up.
Check out a photo of the hilarious moment and see how other epic celebrity photobombs below.
The Dancing With the Stars pro photobombed his sister Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys, the couple's first red carpet debut as a couple.
In June 2017, the actress and comedienne made a surprise appearance during couple Jasmin Pereira and Jon Bates's wedding photo shoot in London.
"Best photobomb of my life," the Scandal star wrote on Instagram. "#supersoulsessions #supersoulsisters @oprah @drshefalitsabary."
The Modern Family actor photobombs his co-star and her husband at the 2016 SAG Awards.
The actor was quite The Joker at LACMA's 2015 Art+Film Gala.
While Queen Bee and her husband were working the crowd at the 2015 Met Gala, this guy in the background was busy working a slice of delicious pizza.
Hart is usually the one pulling the pranks, but looks like the Charmed alum was able to pull a fast one on the Get Hard actor at his Hollywood premiere.
The fellas have some fun photobombing unsuspecting football fans on NBC's Super Bowl XLIX red carpet!
"Ahhh so cool and inspiring to meet #TimBurton tonight at my show @CatsMusical #Cats #LondonPalladium," the singer wrote on Instagram. "Even cooler being #photobombed by the #HelenaBonhamCarter !!!!!"
LOL! Usher sneaks into Kim's red carpet photo at the 2014 MTV VMAs.
The pregnant star and her hubby get photobombed by a tattooed prankster in L.A.!
Ooops! While posing for red carpet pics, Julianna Margulies gets a surprise from a fellow actress.
While filming The Dark Knight Rises in Pittsburgh in 2011, the British star made a surprise (and rather menacing) appearance at a couple's nearby wedding shoot, featuring a group of lovely bridesmaids. "You have my permission to kiss the bride."
The victim: Kim Kardashian at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Las Vegas to celebrate her 33rd birthday.
The model creeped up on Sienna Miller at the Costume Institute Gala for the 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pegg pranked costars Paula Patton, Tom Cruise and Léa Seydoux at the Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol premiere in London.
The singer snuck into fans' selfie during the 19th Annual Miami Make-A-Wish Ball at the InterContinental Hotel in Miami, Fla.
The victims: Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, Nina Jacobson and Jena Malone, attending a special screening of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in New York City.
Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt got photobombed by the Nashville star at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.
The victim: Leslie Mann, attending the premiere of Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues in London.
Clooney tried to steal the spotlight from Steven Spielberg, Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld at the USC Shoah Foundation Institute 2013 Ambassadors for Humanity gala in New York City.
The actress teased her husband David Cross and pal Amy Poehler at the Sleep No More New Year's Eve 2014 Party in New York City.
The Scrubs actor photobombs a random newlywed couple in the streets of NYC, as captured by professional shutterbug Sascha Reinking.
At 75 years old, The Newsroom star has mastered the art of photobombing.
One week before the Breaking Bad series finale, the two costars try to lighten the mood with their hilarious antics on the red carpet.
Step aside Joe Jonas! The youngest Jo Bro reunites with his close friend at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Shortly after winning a Teen Choice Award, the Pitch Perfect star poses with costars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin.
Her Majesty was upstaged by Princess Eugenie at day one of the Royal Ascot races.
The victim: The former Dawson's Creek star makes a wide-eyed expression behind Anne Hathaway while walking the 2013 Met Gala red carpet.
The victims: Boyfriend Andrew Garfield, Eleanor Matsuura and Neil Stuke.
The victim: An innocent woman in Boston (apparently, the actor couldn't resist his urge to interrupt her Kodak moment).
The victims: Katy Perry and then-husband Russell Brand.
The victims: Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi.
The Victims: Actors Robert Pattinson, Cam Gigandet, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart on stage at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.
The victims: Ian Somerhalder and his very attractive friend.
The victims: Whoever these people are.
The Victims: Justin Bieber and Ke$ha during dress rehearsal at Staples Center.
The victims: Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee and Uma Thurman.
The victims: Parents President Barack Obama and FLOTUS Michelle Obama.
The victims: Zooey Deschanel and Glee girlfriend Lea Michele.
The victims: Taylor Swift and some girl.
The victims: Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and Angelina Jolie.
The victims: Social Network writer Aaron Sorkin and costar Jesse Eisenberg.
The victims: Amy Poehler and Martha Plimpton.
The victim: Alice in Wonderland director Tim Burton.
The victims: Miranda Kerr and husband Orlando Bloom.
The victim: Donald Trump (sucker!).
The victim: model Madalina Ghenea.
At the Creative Arts Emmys, Julianne, 29, wore a pale pink strapless, satin, draped gown, while her husband and big bro sported black tuxes.
"Holy hot damn, my man is beyond my wildest dreams! #mylove #datenight #creativeartsemmys," she wrote on Instagram.
Julianne and Brooks, 34, wed in July in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho near her and Derek's parents' home in front of family and friends, including as fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas, Nina Dobrev and Aaron Paul.
At the Emmys, a preliminary event before this Sunday's main ceremony, Derek was nominated for an Emmy for the eighth time for Outstanding Choreography for his work on Dancing with the Stars. He did not win and the award was shared between his colleague Mandy Moore (no, not that Mandy Moore) and So You Think You Can Dance's Travis Wall. Derek has won two Emmys in the past and shared one of them with his sister.