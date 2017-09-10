Bethenny Frankel Swears by These Protein-Packed Foods

Instagram





Bars that are sort of raw are also good. A lot of the bars out there right now are just candy bars in healthy packaging, so you have to be careful. I like the ones with [raw ingredients]. And I really do like cashews. I'm a big fan of bringing a little thing of cashews with me. Sometimes I'll bring fruit with me, but I've also found these brands of fruit leather. Trader Joe's is a great place to find individually packed, healthy snacks. Since I do like candy, sometimes I'll have candy with me. I think it's about portions more than anything. You're going to want what you're going to want; not everyone is going to want celery sticks with them when they're stressed at an airport, stuck between flights.

A lot of these snacks are things that I can share with my daughter. She likes those humus packs with pretzels, and she likes salt-and-pepper cashews. I also buy the bags of organic hard-boiled eggs.