Miss America 2018 Showcase Bikinis in Preliminary Competition

Here they come, the Miss America 2018 hopefuls!

The 2018 pageant is almost here and in recent days, the 51 contestants have been warming up with some preliminary contests.

And speaking of heat, the women showcased their slim figures in bikinis in early at the pageant's venue, Boardwalk Hall Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti won the swimsuit round.

Unlike rival contest Miss USA, the Miss America competition features a talent portion. The hopefuls showcased their special skills onstage at a preliminary contest.

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Alaska Angelina Klapperich

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Alaska

Angelina Klapperich

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Alabamba Jessica Procter

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Alabama

Jessica Procter

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Arizona MaddieRose Holler

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Arizona

MaddieRose Holler⋅

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Minnesota Maggie Benton

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Arkansas

Maggie Benton

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss California Jillian Smith

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss California

Jillian Smith

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Colorado Meredith Winnefeld

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Colorado

Meredith Winnefeld

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Connecticut Eliza Kanner

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Connecticut

Eliza Kanner

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Delaware Chelsea Bruce

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Delaware

Chelsea Bruce

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss District of Columbia Briana Kinsey

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss District of Columbia

Briana Kinsey

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Florida Sara Zeng

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Florida

Sara Zeng

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Georgia Alyssa Beasley

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Georgia

Alyssa Beasley

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Hawaii Kathryn Teruya

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Hawaii

Kathryn Teruya

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Idaho Taylor Lance

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Idaho

Taylor Lance

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Illinois Abby Foster

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Illinois

Abby Foster

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Indiana Haley Begay

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Indiana

Haley Begay

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Iowa Chelsea Dubczak

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Iowa

Chelsea Dubczak

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Kansas Krystian Fish

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Kansas

Krystian Fish

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Kentucky Molly Matney

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Kentucky

Molly Matney

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Louisana Laryssa Bonacquisti

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Louisiana

Laryssa Bonacquisti⋅

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Maine Katie Elliott

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Maine

Katie Elliott

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Maryland Kathleen Masek

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Maryland

Kathleen Masek

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Massachusetts Jillian Zucco

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Massachusetts

Jillian Zucco

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Michigan Heather Kendrick

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Michigan

Heather Kendrick

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Minnesota

Brianna Drevlow

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Mississippi Anne Elizabeth Buys

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Mississippi

Anne Elizabeth Buys

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Missouri

Jennifer Davis

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Montana Maddie Murray

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Montana

Maddie Murray

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Nebraska Allison Tietjen

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Nebraska

Allison Tietjen

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss New Hampshire Lauren Percy

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss New Hampshire

Lauren Percy

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss New Jersey

Kaitlyn Schoeffel

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss New Mexico Taylor Rey

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss New Mexico

Taylor Rey

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss New York Gabrielle Walter

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss New York

Gabrielle Walter

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Nevada Andrea Martinez

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Nevada

Andrea Martinez

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss North Carolina Victoria Huggins

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss North Carolina

Victoria Huggins

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss North Dakota Cara Mund

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss North Dakota

Cara Mund

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Ohio Sarah Clapper

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Ohio

Sarah Clapper

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Oklahoma

Triana Browne

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Oregon Harley Emery

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Oregon

Harley Emery

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Pennsylvania Katie Schreckengast

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Pennsylvania

Katie Schreckengast

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Nicolette Peloquin

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Rhode Island

Nicolette Peloquin

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss South Carolina Suzi Roberts

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss South Carolina

Suzi Roberts

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss South Dakota Miranda Mack

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss South Dakota

Miranda Mack

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Tennessee Caty Davis

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Tennessee

Caty Davis

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Texas Margana Wood

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Texas

Margana Wood

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Utah JessiKate Riley

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Utah

JessiKate Riley

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Vermont Erin Connor

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Vermont

Erin Connor

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Virginia Cecili Weber

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Virginia

Cecili Weber

Miss America 2018, Swimsuit Challenge, Miss Washington Nicole Renard

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss Washington

Nicole Renard

Bonacquisti, accompanied by two puppets, performed a ventriloquist act. Miss Rhode Island Nicolette Peloquin performed a tumbling routine. Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow played the piano. Miss Washington Nicole Renard showcased her jazz dance moves.

The 2018 Miss America pageant airs live from Atlantic City on Sunday at 9 p.m.  on ABC.

