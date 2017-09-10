Josh Flagg From Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Is Married

Mazal tov to Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd!

The star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and real estate agent married his fiancé Bobby Boyd in front of family and friends in a Jewish wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel Saturday.

Some guests posted pics and videos from the wedding on Instagram. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eden Sassoon shared a clip of the grooms walking back up the aisle after exchanging vows in front of a chuppah decorated with hundreds of white roses, as other wedding-goers threw confetti in celebration. Both men wore black tuxes.

"Thank you @joshflagg1@bboydla for inviting me in, to such a special occasion #marraige #love #family#friend A night never to forget .... " she wrote.

Photos

Whirlwind Weddings

A post shared by I B E R R I (@iberri) on

The newlyweds' first dance was to Etta James' "At Last."

A post shared by I B E R R I (@iberri) on

Flagg's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles co-star David Parnes and wife Adrian Abnosi were also among the guests.

A post shared by Adrian Abnosi (@adrianabnosi) on

"The most beautiful night celebrating Josh and Bobby #justacoupleofflaggs," she wrote on Instagram, using the couple's wedding hashtag.

Trailer | Josh + Bobby | A Proposal in Paris | Zen Film Works from Zen Film Works on Vimeo.

@joshflagg1 @bboydla just ripping the dance floor #justacoupleofflaggs

A post shared by Alex Howe (@ahowe1) on

Josh Flagg, Bobby Boyd

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Flagg proposed to Boyd in 2016 during a trip to Paris. The proposal included a flash mob of 40 dancers, who performed on the marble courtyard at the Four Seasons Hotel George V.

"Finding my best friend and soul mate is a gift I will never take for granted ❤️#paris," Boyd wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

