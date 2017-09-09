Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Give Daughter Ava Adorable Tribute on Her 18th Birthday

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Creative Arts Emmy Awards, James Corden

Creative Arts Emmys 2017: Complete List of Winners

Britt Nilsson, Jeremy Byrne, Instagram

The Bachelorette Alum Britt Nilsson Marries Jeremy Byrne

Moms Night Out: Fashion Week Edition

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Reese Witherspoon, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

She's all grown up!

Exes Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe may not be together any more, but that doesn't mean they don't have anything to show for it.

Their daughter Ava Phillippe, who is often referred to Reese's twin because their resemblance is so uncanny, turned 18 on Saturday and the proud parents (and even the teen herself) took to Instagram to post super sweet happy birthday tributes to the teen.

Both Reese and Ryan shared a number of adorable throwback photos of their little tow-headed angel from back in the day, but of course, they made sure that they both honored the "smart" young woman she's become.

Along with one sweet image that the Home Again actress, who was married to her Cruel Intentions co-star from 1999 to 2007, shared of herself and her daughter, the Oscar winner wrote, "Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe! Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE [heart] and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom. #proudmom #18."

Check out Reese's photo and Ryan's multi-part post, and all the too-cute pics that the trio shared in honor of Ava's big day...

 

Photos

Photographic Evidence Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are Actually Twins

Ava Phillipe Birthday Instagram

Instagram

Proud Papa

Ryan started several adorable, multiple-part birthday posts filled with this pic and a caption that began: "Happy birthday, punk. I love you more than any strangers need read, but..."

Ava Phillipe Birthday Instagram

Instagram

Ava Played Guitar

Ryan wrote, "You are the coolest."

Ava Phillipe Birthday Instagram

Instagram

Med Life

Ryan wrote, "Smartest."

Article continues below

Ava Phillipe Birthday Instagram

Instagram

WInd In Her Hair

Ryan continued, "...Most beautiful daughter a father could ever have..."

Ava Phillipe Birthday Instagram

Instagram

Princess Ava

Ryan continued, "...and even though you're no longer a child, you'll always be my little girl. Happy 18th, princess." The photo appears to be from from March 3, 2002,

Ava Phillipe Birthday Instagram

Instagram

Rocker Girl

Ryan posted this rockin' photo of his pink-haired daughter in one of his many bday posts.

Article continues below

Ava Phillipe Birthday Instagram

Instagram

Let's Go Bowling

The doting dad posted one of these snaps in his multi-part birthday message. The image shows his daughter hanging out at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Ava Phillipe Birthday Instagram

Instagram

Twinning

Posting a throwback photo, Reese wrote, "Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe ! Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE [heart] and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom. #proudmom #18

Ava Phillipe Birthday Instagram

Instagram

Letters From Her Mama

Ava posted this Instagram and wrote, "18 letters that made me cry (hard) today, courtesy of my lovely mother."

Article continues below

Ava Phillipe Birthday Instagram

Instagram

Belle of the Ball

Wearing a Disney princess costume, Ava posted this photo of herself on her birthday with the simple caption, "#18."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Ryan Phillippe , Reese Witherspoon , VG , Instagram , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.