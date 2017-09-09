The Bachelorette Alum Britt Nilsson Marries Jeremy Byrne

Instagram
After two heartbreaking outcomes in Bachelor Nation, Britt Nilsson finally got her fairy tale ending when she married her fiancé, Jeremy Byrne, on Saturday, Us Weekly reports.
The outlet adds that the bride and groom said "I do" in front of 160 guests at the Green Oak Ranch in Vista, California.
"Jeremy's great grandfather actually started this ranch way back when, so it's been in his family forever," the bride told the publication. "It's really beautiful and very nostalgic for Jer for sure."
To kick things up a notch, Britt opted for some funky footwear, a pair of bedazzled Converse, for the fun-filled and festive occasion.
The pair began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in May.
The Michigan native had competed on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor (season 19) in 2015 and then had a face-off with Kaitlyn Bristowe on season 11 of The Bachelorette.
In early 2016, Nilsson began to post photos of her new boyfriend, Jeremy Byrne. In May, the reality star took to social to share some "really big news."
She posted an Instagram photo of the pair with the caption, "WE ARE ENGAGED!!!! I'm over the moon!!! The man of my dreams and the most godly, amazing, fun, life-giving, silly, intelligent, wonderful best friend I could ever ask for is my future husband!!!!I have been dreaming of this day forever!! Thank You Jesus!!! Wooo hooooo!!!!! I had no idea it was coming and it was the best day of my life! I love you forever Jeremy Byrne!!!"
"I am grateful to God for bringing this dream to life!" Britt told E! News exclusively at the time. "The time is finally right and I am abundantly expectant and hopeful and beyond excited to spend my life with my best friend in the world! Jeremy makes me a better person, every single day. I am so thankful and feel so much peace as we enter this next season together! Praise God! Woo hoo!!!!"
Jeremy proposed with a round diamond ring surrounded by two pear-shaped diamonds. He said it belonged to his great-grandmother.