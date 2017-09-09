Jim Carrey Gives Awkward Interview at NYFW Party: "There's No Meaning to Any of This"

Alrrrrrrighty then...

Jim Carrey, known for his hilarious personality on and off-screen, gave Catt Sadler from E! News and Daily Pop an awkward interview on the red carpet at Harper's Bazaar's party celebrating Icons by Carine Roitfeld at the Plaza during New York Fashion Week Friday.

Carrey started off circling her while staring at her intently. Mid-interview, he did a brief James Brown impression.

"There's no meaning to any of this," he said. "So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am."

Sadler pointed out that the party celebrates icons.

"I don't believe in icons," Carrey deadpanned.