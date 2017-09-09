Olivia Palermo Has a Warning About Ugly Shoes

Who doesn't want to dress like Olivia Palermo?

The Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo Fall 2017 Collection just dropped, and each piece seems like it came right out of the style star's closet. From military-inspired elements to asymmetrical snake-printed minis, the collection is just so Olivia. So we checked in with the designer during fashion week to learn more about how she's developed her own fashion flavor.

Oh, and how we can get a taste of it.

We weren't surprised to find a collection featuring an unusually high number of jackets. After years of following (or should we say, stalking) Olivia's sartorial evolution, we've come to associate her with the perfect statement coat. Whether she's rocking something geometric and patterned, or opting for a look that's simple and sleek, this is one look the fashionista has mastered. But Olivia said she's not the originator of the trend.