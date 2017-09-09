Kendall Jenner Cuddles Puppies While Battling James Franco in Tonight Show Trivia Game

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katy Perry, Age 13, Instagram

Katy Perry Throws It Back to a Time When Things Were Pretty Awkward

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Is Expecting a Baby Girl, Her Co-Stars Reveal

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Wear Daring Looks at NYFW Party

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Cuteness alert!

Kendall Jenner appeared on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she faced off against James Franco in the recurring segment, Pup Quiz. Host Jimmy Fallon asked each of them multiple-choice trivia game questions about animals and if they answered correctly, they get to cuddle a golden retriever puppy. If they answered wrong, their opponent gets one.

The model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star answered the question "What was the most popular name for a female dog in the United States last year?" incorrectly (she answered "Luna," when the correct answer was "Bella").

"That was my second answer," she said.

James then received a second golden retriever puppy to cuddle.

No worries; he soon answered a question incorrectly himself, on a "Double Puppardy" round, so Kendall got two puppies to cuddle herself.

Photos

Models With Famous Parents at 2017 NYFW

Kendall Jenner, James Franco, Puppies, Tonight Show, GIF

NBC

Kendall Jenner, Puppies, Tonight Show

NBC

Kendall Jenner, Puppies, Tonight Show

NBC

Kendall later told Fallon that she would not get a puppy herself in real life at this time.

"I'm like, way too busy," she said. "It would be pretty irresponsible of me to have a puppy at the moment but I think about it all the time."

She also recalled how she her first job: a dog walker.

"I remember I was little and I think I was just bored in my room and I wrote a letter and sent it out, like, I went on my dirt bike and rode around my neighborhood and sent it out to all of my neighbors," she said. "I got a couple people that would respond to us. They knew, like, my parents, and they were like, 'She's probably fine. She won't hurt our dog.'"

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Kendall was in New York City for New York Fashion Week.

Earlier this week, she walked the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2018 show and received the Fashion Icon of the Decade Award at the 2017 Fashion Media Awards.

"It's cool 'cause I've worked pretty hard my entire life but very, very hard the last four and a half years," Kendall told Fallon. "So to kind of like be recognized for something is very cool."

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , James Franco , The Tonight Show , Top Stories , , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.